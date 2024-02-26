Daventry micropub celebrates tomorrow for winning third award this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Daventry micropub celebrates tomorrow night for acquiring a Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) award.

The family-owned micropub Early Doors has been recognised by CAMRA, an independent consumer organisation promoting real ale and British pubs, obtaining a third award this year.

Sam Sawyer, 38, Early Doors manager, said: “It means the world to us. We’re absolutely beaming.

Early Doors Daventry team, Kirsty, Georgia, Sam, Tom, Jess, and Heidi, pictured.

“We are delighted the pub is being recognised for everything it is and everything it stands for.”

Northamptonshire’s first micropub opened its doors in 2015, and it can be found tucked away down Prince William Walk in Daventry, just off Sheaf Street.

Sam said: “Early Doors is a welcoming environment, full of lovely people, and when people need support, everyone rallies around to give them support.

“It makes me really happy to see that we’ve created such a good place. I get a bit overwhelmed talking about it.”

Residents pictured at Early Doors Daventry.

Tom Sawyer has been the pub's owner since 2019.

In June 2022, Sam, Tom's daughter, joined the team as the bar manager, together with Kirsty Williams, Sam's best friend of 25 years, and a "fabulous" team of bar staff.

“It’s just gone from strength to strength. I can’t leave the pub. It takes up all my time, but I love it so much. It’s not just a pub; it’s a community. They’re like our family,” said Sam.

Early Doors was recently selected for CAMRA’s Northamptonshire Pub of the Season Winter 2023-2024 and nominated for the National CAMRA Pub Awards.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by CAMRA, an organisation that is widely known for their support of the real ale industry and the voice of real ale drinkers and pub-goers across the UK,” said Sam.

Following the success of two other awards this year—the Daventry Town Pub of the Year 2023 from MP Chris Heaton-Harris and the Best Destination Pub or Bar 2023 from Northants Life—CAMRA representatives are visiting the micropub on Tuesday, February 27, at 8pm, to present the micropub's newest award.