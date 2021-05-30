Daventry Mayor's first official engagement celebrates blooming wonderful partnership

Viridian Nutrition founder and MD Cheryl Thallon, Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale, Garden Organic acting CEO Julie Court attending the new demonstration Garden, at the charity’s national headquarters.

Viridian and Garden Organic started working together in 2020 when the two organisations identified a number of shared values, including education, organic principles and an ethical approach.

The timing of the partnership was perfect as the horticultural charity in Ryton Gardens, Warwickshire, were just starting work on their new organic demonstration garden, just 15 miles from the Viridian Nutrition head office. The nutritional experts from Viridian Nutrition worked with the gardens team to identify a number of plants with health benefits that would thrive within the growing space.

Plants chosen include lemon balm, which research shows is beneficial for improving memory and concentration and offers calming and uplifting properties, and borage, which has been shown to support vascular health. These plants take pride of place in the garden alongside signs explaining how to grow them and the benefits they offer.

The two organisations have also worked together providing nutritional advice to Garden Organic members via the charity’s membership magazine, and providing interviews for The Organic Gardening Podcast.

Garden Organic was also selected as one of Viridian Nutrition’s official charities – voted for by the company’s network of independent retailers.

Guests attending the organic demonstration garden include The Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale.

Jenny Carson, Senior Nutritionist at Viridian, said: “We are very proud to be able to work with Garden Organic and help with the creation of their new demonstration and education garden. It’s amazing what plants can do to support our health and wellbeing and growing these organically is best for both people and planet.

“We hope this new garden will continue to encourage more people to think, buy and do things organically.”

Emma Jones, Head of Fundraising at Garden Organic, said: “We are so grateful to the staff at Viridian for their continued support and in particular for their contribution towards our demonstration garden. It was a pleasure to welcome the Viridian team and some wider community partners, including The Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale, to Ryton Organic Gardens, to see the beautiful gardens before they are being officially opened to the public later in the summer.”

Garden Organic will be opening the doors on its new organic demonstration and learning garden in June. The garden has been designed to help a new generation of people grow in a more environmentally friendly, sustainable and healthy way. This new garden addresses ways of dealing with the challenges of climate extremes such as flooding and drought and demonstrates the practices and principles of successful organic gardening.