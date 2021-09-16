Daventry Mayor tries hand at fun sport with award-winning bowler

Karen enjoyed a game of petanque - pronounced pay-tank, at an all-abilities tiny carpet challenge event in Crick.

The mayor's chosen charity for this year is Muscular Dystrophy.

Petanque is one of the most inclusive activities available where people of all ages, gender, ability and fitness can play equally together.

Visit Ian's Positive Petanque Indoors page on Facebook to find out more.

Award-winning bowler Ian Lichfield, who lives in Crick, runs Ian's Positive Petanque Indoors from the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge.

He told The Gusher: "Indoor petanque is a great way for all to have a gentle activity and meet new friends.

"There's no such thing as disability, only less ability, that's why it's such a great game."

Ian said many people visit the lodge to socialise, have fun and enjoy a chat, coffee and homemade cake.

The game is open to people with COPD, Parkinson's, MS, amputees and wheelchair users.

The next indoor petanque event takes place on September 30 in Crick.