Daventry mayor to fall 10,000ft from skies to help people with muscular dystrophy

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale.

Karen is raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK which was integral in helping her good friend Holly Gouldingay.

At seven years old Holly was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, the youngest person in the UK to have such a diagnosis.

By the age of 12 she was wheelchair reliant.

Holly, 28, is starting to lose some use of her hands, which in turn is making the transfer in and out of her wheelchair extremely challenging.

Karen said: "Despite all the difficulties Holly faces she has refused to let her diagnosis dictate her life.

"She maintains as normal a life as possible, working with children in her local community and always has a can do attitude.

"Holly's positivity in the face of aversion has inspired us to take on this challenge.

"I'm very excited to be doing this skydive and for such a worthy charity like MDUK."

MDUK is a charity bringing individuals, families and professionals together to beat muscle-wasting conditions.

They fund vital research and support families like Holly's with pioneering techniques to target treatments precisely.

Their findings and resources has the potential to stop the disease in its tracks, but research is expensive and so challenges like this will hopefully help raise awareness and provide much needed funds.

Karen has roped in some friends and family to do the skydive with her on September 26.

To donate to this great cause please follow the link below or to find out more about the many and varied challenge events available to support MDUK please email [email protected]