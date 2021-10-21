Daventry mayor falls 13,000ft from skies after dangerous aeroplane fault stops first jump
Daring Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale finally got to take part in a charity skydive after a dangerous aeroplane fault stopped her first attempt at the 11th hour.
She was joined by a brave fundraising team who pledged to help raise money for the mayor's chosen charity.
Daventry town councillor Matthew Churchley was one of the lucky team members able to dive first time around, but Cllr Tweedale and her familly, along with operations officer Mel Bland, missed out.
After completing the skydive Cllr Tweedale said: "We survived! Everybody had an awesome day and all for such a worthy charity. In total our amazing team raised (with some match funding) just short of £5,000. A huge thank you to all of you amazing people that donated and helped us achieve this."
The skydive was in aid of this year's mayoral charity, Muscular Dystrophy UK, and is part of Cllr Tweedale’s ongoing fundraising campaign to support the charity which helps to beat muscle-wasting conditions.
There is still time to donate to donate http://www.justgiving.com/team/Mayordaventryteam