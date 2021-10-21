Daventry mayor falls 13,000ft from skies after dangerous aeroplane fault stops first jump

Karen with her team of brave fundraisers.

She was joined by a brave fundraising team who pledged to help raise money for the mayor's chosen charity.

Daventry town councillor Matthew Churchley was one of the lucky team members able to dive first time around, but Cllr Tweedale and her familly, along with operations officer Mel Bland, missed out.

After completing the skydive Cllr Tweedale said: "We survived! Everybody had an awesome day and all for such a worthy charity. In total our amazing team raised (with some match funding) just short of £5,000. A huge thank you to all of you amazing people that donated and helped us achieve this."

Safe ground.

The skydive was in aid of this year's mayoral charity, Muscular Dystrophy UK, and is part of Cllr Tweedale’s ongoing fundraising campaign to support the charity which helps to beat muscle-wasting conditions.

There is still time to donate to donate http://www.justgiving.com/team/Mayordaventryteam

Falling for funds.