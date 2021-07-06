Daventry man's aggressive nosebleeds turned out to be rare cancer

In hospital this week.

The bleeds were so intense, Ashley, 23, ended up in A&E.

Three days later, he was told the devastating news he had acute myeloid leukaemia.

His fiancee, Sian Ball, 25, told the Daventry Express: "The bleeds were so bad it looked like slugs coming out of his nose.

His nose would not stop bleeding.

"Blood was everywhere. It was terrifying."

The couple initially thought it was coronavirus.

"A clamp was put on his nose and tests were carried out," added Sian.

"We learned it was a rare form of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukamia. Our world crashed."

With the ambulance staff.

Ashley, mum Mimi and Sian were dealt the cruel news in March and have been in and out of hospital ever since.

Sian said: "It's very aggressive if it's not treated quickly, so we count our blessings every day that Ashley had those nosebleeds. Ashley has been amazing. He is strong and I love him to bits, but the chemotherapy treatment is taking its toll on him and he's been getting really tired."

The family paid tribute to the Macmillan Nurses, who have provided information and support since the diagnosis.

Sian said: "They have been fabulous and I don't know what we would've done without them.

Pictured with his beloved Sian.

"We're raising money so they can continue their work. I'll be jumping out of an aeroplane with his mum in September. Of course we are scared, but we wanted to do something worthwhile to give something back to those who have helped us so much."

Ashley, who is back in Northampton General Hospital this week, said: "I don't have much to say about it, I mean, cancer is cancer.

"I felt awful about it at the start, but now just going about my life as best as I can. The hardest part of all this is being away from Sian and my family.

"She's my rock."