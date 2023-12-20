Daventry man formerly serving for the Royal Marines opens detailing and valeting business in town

“It’s gone from strength to strength. It’s really good”

A man from Daventry, formerly serving for the Royal Marines, opened a detailing and valeting business in town.

A father of four set out on a quest to discover his new passion after leaving the military. In May 2021, he bought a “cheap” car that was a “bit of a mess” and decided to detail it himself.

After he posted a few pictures on his Facebook page, friends and residents were impressed and wanted to pay for his services.

After relocating to Daventry ten years ago, Carlo Ardito, 40, bought the necessary equipment and initially operated out of his car until November 2021, when he bought a “self-sufficient” mobile trailer and began marketing himself as a mobile valetor.

“Business was absolutely flying. At some point, I was booked six weeks in advance,” said Carlo.

From operating out of the back of his car and visiting customers, Carlo has opened a unit to expand his business. He continues to serve his regular clientele and nearby companies with his mobile trailer.

“It’s gone from strength to strength. It’s really good,” said Carlo.

Carlo's business, ARL detailing and valeting, had its official opening day on November 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Councillor Ted Nicholl, the Mayor of Daventry.

“It was really good. I had quite a lot of high-performance cars turn up, and my regulars turned up for support. It was a very relaxed atmosphere. It was a very, very successful day,” said Carlo.

1 . ARL detailing and valeting Carlo's business had its official opening day on November 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Councillor Ted Nicholl, the Mayor of Daventry. Photo: Carlo Ardito Photo Sales

