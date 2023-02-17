The Little Dessert Shop on Foundry Walk opened its doors for the first time last weekend and Daventry residents were queuing for their first glimpse inside.

The dessert shop franchise has been eagerly waited for by many and the Little Dessert Shop did not disappoint with their stylish opening day on February 11.

Store manager Kamran Hussain said: “It was hard work getting everything ready but with a good push and some overnight work, the shop was perfect.”

Kamran is an optometrist at Daventry Specsavers but has a keen sweet tooth.

He said: “I have been here for 10 years and love the town and people, so to be part of getting this shop up and running has been great.”

The dessert shop chain boasts an wide-ranging menu and everything is freshly made. The deliveries from the main bakery in Wolverhampton are all consistent to the brand and provide the highest quality desserts.

The store boasts a sleek and stylish interior, complete with a must-visit greenery selfie wall.

Not only do the desserts look good in the Little Dessert Shop, the interior looks good too

When asked what his favourite dessert was, Kamran said: “It has to be the Dunking Box, which is a selection of everything, waffle cubes, brownies, mini pancakes, fruit and dips. But I do love the cheesecakes too.”

Other Little Dessert Shops can be found in Birmingham, Leicester, Wales and Derby and with Kamrans help, there is now one to be enjoyed in Daventry.

Opening hours are:

Monday - Thursday 11am -9pm

Friday - Saturday 11am - 10pm

Sunday 11am - 9pm