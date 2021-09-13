Daventry girls show skill and determination in six-team basketball tournament

Parker Swift players.

The first event for a new sports club is always a time of excitement and worries for the players.

For Daventry Swifts under-16 girls, their foray into national basketball was a six-team tournament containing some of the top clubs in the country.

Coach Steve Pearl, a teacher at The Parker Academy, said: "Add the loss of their lead guard with a broken leg just six days before the event and this was truly a baptism of fire.

"But the young ladies showed a remarkable level of skill and determination against opponents with far greater experience and who have played together for a number of years."

He said every player showed they are able to compete at a level far higher than might have been expected.

Steve added: "The cohesion between the players, after such a short time together, shows great promise for the forthcoming season.

"Two wins from five games was a much higher return than could ever have been anticipated including a victory over England’s most famous female club, Sheffield Hatters. In the other matches, there was a resilience and spirit that will see the team through when the regular season fixtures start in four weeks time."

The club’s community work continues, with training sessions specifically designed for local youngsters. The sessions take place on Saturdays at Parker E-Act Academy between 9.30am and 10.30am for all primary school students, from 10.30am – noon the session is for school years 7 and 8.