Daventry gets Bridget Jones fever: The Arc Cinema celebrates record-breaking week

Great value snacks and drinks

The Arc Cinema in Daventry is celebrating its busiest week ever since opening in March 2022, as moviegoers flocked in record numbers to enjoy a variety of films on the big screen this Half Term. Despite previously hosting two National Cinema Days—where tickets were available for just £3-4—and the global success of last summer’s ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, this past week has set a new all-time high for attendance.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driven by the resurgence of the fourth and final installment of the Bridget Jones franchise and a diverse lineup of blockbuster hits, The Arc Cinema welcomed a record number of guests through its doors in the seven days up to Thursday 20th February. This milestone surpasses even the exceptional attendance recorded during the summer 2023 Barbie and Oppenheimer craze, highlighting the continued demand for the ultimate cinema experience in Daventry.

“The response from our community has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Wendy Goldie, Manager of The Arc Cinema. “We knew that Bridget Jones was a beloved classic, but the level of enthusiasm we’ve seen has been beyond our expectations. Seeing so many people coming together to enjoy great films on the big screen is exactly why we do what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, recent screenings of the latest Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World and animated family film Dog Man have helped drive record attendance. The Arc Cinema’s comfortable seating, premium presentation, and welcoming atmosphere continue to make it the go-to destination for film lovers in Daventry.

Looking ahead, The Arc Cinema is gearing up for an exciting slate of upcoming releases and special events, ensuring that the magic of the big screen remains as vibrant as ever.