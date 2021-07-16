Daventry fundraiser 'Super Simon' completes mammoth challenge in memory of much-loved teenager

Simon with the team at Imperial Bodies.

Simon French has raised more than £3,200 in memory of much-loved teenager Fred Bennett, who died from a rare form of cancer.

He completed a challenge every day for 30 days in honour of 'Fred Bennett's Don't Look Down' fund for research into acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Fred was 14 when he died in May last year.

Fred lived life to the full.

Simon has completed 30 Murph workouts in 30 days. Murph is one of the most famous CrossFit workouts and involves a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups, 300 air squats, and a mile run to finish - all while wearing a 10kg weighted vest.

"It was tough going, but thoughts of Fred and why I was doing it kept me going until the end," said Simon, who works and trains at Imperial Bodies Gym Daventry.

"The third week was probably the hardest as although I was into a routine by then, having no days off meant I just had to get on with it no matter how I felt at the time."

He wanted to do help the cause because a member of the gym knew Fred.

Celebrating the end of the challenge.

The son of one the members at Imperial Bodies Gym Daventry where I train and work at was best friends with Fred," added Simon.

Fred was 13 when he was diagnosed in July 2019 he was diagnosed with ALL, a cancer of the blood.

He added: "It's a stark reminder that we should all live our lives every single day to the best of our ability as no-one knows what's round the corner.

Simon thanked all his well-wishes and supporters for helping to keep him going.

Simon French.

He said: "The support I had each day was superb and definitely a major factor in getting through this challenge for sure.

"So far I’ve raised over £3,200, way in excess of what I thought would be possible. I've had some incredibly generous donations by a number of people which just blew me away."

Fred's family, who live in Dunchurch, paid tribute to their boy.

His mother, Louise, said: "From the day Fred was born he lived at full speed. He wanted to go higher, faster, with extra danger. He hated to sleep, never sat still and could always be found conjuring up elaborate plans with his friends. Life was one long episode of Wacky Races."

The money raised will fund research into finding new cures and treatment plans for refractory ALL.