Daventry fundraiser Jack gets on his bike to help young people with cancer

Jack saddles up for the challenge.

He is taking on the challenge of cycling for 24 hours at Anytime Fitness in the town from December 13-14.

Jack told The Gusher: "The Teenage Cancer Trust is a charity who has helped someone very close to me and still continues to support.

"For all their help they have given over the last few years, I would love to give a little something back."

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jblackham

He said every day seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words 'you have cancer'.

Jack added: "They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. Right now, they can’t reach every young person who needs their support, this is why I’m raising money. "

The fundraiser is inviting people to donate anything they can spare to help the life of a young person with cancer.

"Even just £1 would be great," he said.

"All donations will be massively appreciated."