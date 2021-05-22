Daventry football club is lovin' new kit from restaurant business
A football club in Daventry has scored more than £1,000 for new kit and to help recruit new members.
Daventry McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley and his local restaurant have partnered with Daventry Town Football Club to help recruit players and fund new kits for the club.
Glyn and his restaurants have been supporting local grassroots football as part of Mcdonald’s partnership with the FA. His ongoing sponsorship will provide the U7 teams with two sets of kit worth over £1000, which is an invaluable contribution.
Local McDonald’s franchisee Glyn, who owns 18 restaurants across the Midlands, said: “My restaurant team and I are delighted to be continuing to support grassroots football in the local area, especially at a time when support is needed more than ever. I’m excited to build a long-term relationship with the club and make a real difference to the quality of support available to the players and coaches.”
Derren Midson, Junior Chairman, said: “Daventry Town FC are hugely grateful to McDonald’s for their sponsorship and supply of playing kit for our U7 teams. The support of McDonald’s will allow us to continue to keep our membership fees low and give access to youth football regardless of background and ability. We look forward to working with McDonald’s to continue to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football.”