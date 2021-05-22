Daventry football club is lovin' new kit from restaurant business

The presentation took place at McDonalds.

Daventry McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley and his local restaurant have partnered with Daventry Town Football Club to help recruit players and fund new kits for the club.

Glyn and his restaurants have been supporting local grassroots football as part of Mcdonald’s partnership with the FA. His ongoing sponsorship will provide the U7 teams with two sets of kit worth over £1000, which is an invaluable contribution.

Local McDonald’s franchisee Glyn, who owns 18 restaurants across the Midlands, said: “My restaurant team and I are delighted to be continuing to support grassroots football in the local area, especially at a time when support is needed more than ever. I’m excited to build a long-term relationship with the club and make a real difference to the quality of support available to the players and coaches.”