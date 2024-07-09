Daventry food bank welcomes donation from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Daventry Food Bank has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

The charity provides emergency and essential food supplies to residents of the town and the surrounding communities. The foodbank receives referrals for more than 100 families and individuals each month.

The donation will help Daventry Food Bank increase its support for Daventry Foodhub. The Foodhub offers a weekly shop via its Community Hub. For £5, shoppers can fill a basket with a variety of items including tinned goods, baby food and toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the donation, a team from Amazon in Daventry volunteered at Daventry Foodhub, helping to arrange donated items.

Amazon in Daventry donating to Daventry Foodhub

Noreen French from Daventry Foodhub said:

“Thank you to the Amazon team in Daventry for this support. Each donation helps us provide our service, which is a lifeline for many people in our community.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad