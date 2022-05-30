Daventry firm named finalist in SME Northamptonshire Business Awards

A Daventry firm has made it to the finals of the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Rollasons solicitors could be crowned BMTC Business of the Year (less than 50 Employees).

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are made up of 15 categories that allow any successful business in the UK to enter these prestigious awards.

Jo Caddoo, Joint Managing Partner at Rollsaons. Rollasons is in good company for the award with the following companies also being shortlisted in the BMTC Business of the Year (less than 50 employees) category: Admin and More Amplitude Media Fortitude Financial Planning Ltd HR Solutions iOTA Office Furniture Tollemache Arms; and Westgate The winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, taking place on Thursday 30th June 2022 at the Mercure Court Hotel, Daventry.

Jo Caddoo joint managing partner said: “We are thrilled Rollasons has been shortlisted for this prestigious award, which is an endorsement to our team’s expertise and their hard work to ensure we provide excellent service to our clients. With anticipation and excitement, we are very much looking forward to the awards ceremony in June.”

All applications are seen by different members of the judging panel. The judges spend several hours and score not only their own sponsored category but several others too.