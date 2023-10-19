The “therapists” at the “small intimate shop” are “willing to give clients time and space in a relaxed and friendly place”

A Daventry female-led business was shortlisted as a ‘Business of the Year’ finalist at Northamptonshire’s newest awards ceremony.

The Barber Shed in Daventry was announced as a runner-up in this year's Hair and Beauty category award at the NNBN Business Awards, a Northamptonshire business membership which supports local businesses.

Joanne Diprose, 45, The Barber Shed's owner, launched the business in September 2019. She has been a barber for the last 21 years. Joanne shared how “scary” and “tough” it was during the start of her business as the pandemic started. She said that something “positive” came out of it too, which was the introduction of the appointment system.

“When we reopened, there were queues down the road. The business has just grown and grown in the last four years,” said Joanne.

The small shop with two workstations has a “quirky” decor with local memorabilia and an “array of interesting finds.”

“We’re always busy. It’s really booming. The shop itself is very popular and has grown as a business immensely in the last few years,” said Joanne.

Ruth Dillingham joined the company a year ago, and Sheena Coyne joined in 2021.

Earlier this year, Joanne registered her business at the NNBN Business Awards.

The Barber Shed was selected as a runner-up in the Hair and Beauty category for the ‘Business of the Year’ award at the NNBN Business Awards 2023.

“I was taken aback. It was a big surprise. I was very pleased. It was quite an honour,” said Joanne.

With more than 170 entries made to the county’s newest awards scheme, on October 7, the finalists gathered at the awards event, held at Kettering Park Hotel, where the winners were announced.

“The evening was fantastic. It was really good and well organised. We were all excited to go. It was like going to a ball. It was an honour to be invited and recognised for our hard work and passion,” said Joanne.

The barbers at The Barber Shed have all completed training courses to assist adults and children with disabilities who find getting their haircut done "quite a scary experience" by providing extra time and considering priority bookings.

“We are a small intimate shop, so it’s not as intimidating. We’re all mothers and my son is on the autism spectrum. We’re all patient, sympathetic, and willing to give clients time and space in a relaxed and friendly place,” said Joanne.

Joanne said the team is “very supportive” of men's mental health and trained to spot the signs and assist by offering their support and sharing contact information to advise lines such as the Mind charity.

“A lot of our clients made comments about it before saying that we’re like therapists as well as barbers,” said Joanne.

The Barber Shed is open six days a week and is looking for a part-time barber to join their team.

