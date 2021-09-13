Daventry family smash £10,000 mark in memory of devoted dad who died aged 26

Vickie Taylor and sons Oscar and Ethan held a family fun day in the sunshine on Saturday.

The event, in Cold Ashby, raised £4,500.

It included a flyover from Warwickshie & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, who will receive the funds.

Vickie told The Gusher: "It was an amazing day. It was very emotional but so great to see so many people come along and support us and have fun whilst raising money for an inredible charity.

"The support is always so overwhelming for us all as a family but we are always so grateful to each and every person."

Shaun passed away following an aortic dissection.This happens when the inner layer of the aorta, the large blood vessel branching off the heart, tears.

The workshop manager at CS Autos in Northampton, died in 2019.

"Shaun thought very highly of the air ambulance," Vickie added.

"We have now raised enough to put it in the air eight times over. It was great to have a flyover. It had been out on a job and was on its way back when we saw it."

She said the family are already planning next year's event.

