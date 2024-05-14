Daventry family-owned business marks charity partnership with special event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Daventry business marks a partnership with a charity by welcoming its founder to the town as part of his national seminar tour, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of nutrition in people's lives.

Viridian, a company that manufactures and sells ethical health supplements, has partnered with the Food for the Brain Foundation for a UK tour to promote the role of nutrition in maintaining mental clarity, attention, and optimal performance.

Food for the Brain is dedicated to preventing cognitive impairment by adopting optimal lifestyle and nutrition practices.

The charity’s founder, Patrick Holford, a nutrition expert and author, said: “We know that less sugar and carbs, more omega-3, B vitamins, and vitamin D, and also more antioxidant-rich foods, massively reduce risk, as does an active physical, social, and intellectual lifestyle.

Food for the Brain charity founder, Patrick Holford, a nutrition expert and author, pictured.

“These are all relatively easy to change. The challenge, and the reason why we welcome working with Viridian, is to motivate people of all ages to make diet and lifestyle changes at any age to protect their brain health both now and in the future.”

Cheryl Thallon, founder and managing director at Viridian Nutrition and Sheaf Street Health Store, developed an interest in nutrition and food supplements, and in 1999, she launched Viridian.

The multi-award-winning business launched the Viridian Upgrade Your Brain health tour this year.

The tour will stop off at the Sheaf Street Health Store in Daventry on Wednesday, May 22.

Tammy Hill, Sheaf Street Health Store manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to host the Viridian Upgrade Your Brain Seminar in Daventry. Your brain health matters, no matter your age; therefore, it’s essential to nourish your mind now – not just in later life.”

Patrick intends to discuss the benefits of prevention over treatment and offer guidance for all age groups on mental health care and how our habits, nutrition, and supplements may improve certain aspects of brain health.

He said: "Alzheimer’s may be entirely preventable in those 99 percent who do not have the rare causative genes and act early to optimise all diet and lifestyle factors. Only one percent of Alzheimer is caused by genes.”

