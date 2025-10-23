Daventry couple ditch oil and go green with new heat pump
When Zena Walker and Phil Payne moved into their new home last winter, they soon realised how costly it was to heat with oil. Within just six months, they had spent more than £1,000 on fuel — not to mention the inconvenience of repeatedly ordering deliveries and dealing with the strong smell of oil.
Determined to find a more sustainable and efficient solution, the couple visited the Ideal Home Show, where they spoke with Mitsubishi Electric’s Ecodan ambassador the TV architect George Clarke about a heat pump. After doing some research, they learned about the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers grants of up to £7,500 to help homeowners make the switch from fossil fuels to renewable heating.
Following an assessment by Garry Hamilton Ltd, Zena and Phil chose an Ecodan R290 8.0 kW heat pump with a 250-litre pre-plumbed cylinder. Their new system provides reliable, quiet, and comfortable heating — all while helping to protect the environment.
“Since having our Ecodan installed, our home has been much more comfortable,” said Zena. “We love the steady warmth throughout the day and no longer have to worry about oil top-ups or rising prices. It’s easy to control, and we can adjust everything through the MELCloud app on our phones.”
The new heating system also came with upgraded radiators and smart controls, allowing the couple to set and monitor temperatures more efficiently.
James Chaplen, Head of Product Marketing and Communications, at Mitsubishi Electric, said:
“This is a great example of how homeowners in towns like Daventry can benefit from renewable technology. With the Boiler Upgrade Scheme in place, switching to a heat pump has never been easier or more affordable.”
By switching to a Mitsubishi Electric Ecodan heat pump, Zena and Phil are now enjoying lower bills, greater comfort, and the satisfaction of knowing their home is helping to reduce carbon emissions in their community.
For more information about renewable heating and the Ecodan range, visit: British Made Heat Pumps for Homeowners | Mitsubishi Electric