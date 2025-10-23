Daventry couple ditch oil and go green with new heat pump

A Daventry couple have transformed their home’s heating by replacing their expensive oil-fired boiler with a modern air source heat pump from Mitsubishi Electric — cutting costs, hassle, and carbon all at once.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Zena Walker and Phil Payne moved into their new home last winter, they soon realised how costly it was to heat with oil. Within just six months, they had spent more than £1,000 on fuel — not to mention the inconvenience of repeatedly ordering deliveries and dealing with the strong smell of oil.

Determined to find a more sustainable and efficient solution, the couple visited the Ideal Home Show, where they spoke with Mitsubishi Electric’s Ecodan ambassador the TV architect George Clarke about a heat pump. After doing some research, they learned about the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers grants of up to £7,500 to help homeowners make the switch from fossil fuels to renewable heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an assessment by Garry Hamilton Ltd, Zena and Phil chose an Ecodan R290 8.0 kW heat pump with a 250-litre pre-plumbed cylinder. Their new system provides reliable, quiet, and comfortable heating — all while helping to protect the environment.

Phil Payne with Garry Hamilton - installation of an Ecodan R290

“Since having our Ecodan installed, our home has been much more comfortable,” said Zena. “We love the steady warmth throughout the day and no longer have to worry about oil top-ups or rising prices. It’s easy to control, and we can adjust everything through the MELCloud app on our phones.”

The new heating system also came with upgraded radiators and smart controls, allowing the couple to set and monitor temperatures more efficiently.

James Chaplen, Head of Product Marketing and Communications, at Mitsubishi Electric, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great example of how homeowners in towns like Daventry can benefit from renewable technology. With the Boiler Upgrade Scheme in place, switching to a heat pump has never been easier or more affordable.”

George Clarke with Zena Walker and Phil Payne at the Ideal Home Exhibition 2025

By switching to a Mitsubishi Electric Ecodan heat pump, Zena and Phil are now enjoying lower bills, greater comfort, and the satisfaction of knowing their home is helping to reduce carbon emissions in their community.

For more information about renewable heating and the Ecodan range, visit: British Made Heat Pumps for Homeowners | Mitsubishi Electric