Daventry Country Park cafe manager pleased to be entrusted with job for another five years

The Daventry Country Park cafe manager is looking forward to another five years in charge after securing the contract once again.

Helen Hunt and her small team will extend their 15-year spell of looking after the reservoir cafe having won the tender from Daventry District Council.

The reservoir cafe at Daventry Country Park. Photo: Daventry District Council

"As much as I was confident that we had everything they wanted as we've done it for a long time, there's always some uncertainty as you don't know," she said.

The council owns the cafe and has to hold a fair tender process whenever the contract is up, meaning Helen had to re-apply like everyone else.

The manager said she and her two members of staff were delighted to find out they were successful in securing a five-year deal this week, having had three-year contracts previously.

Daventry Country Park's Facebook post about the decision was met with support from customers, which Helen said she appreciates.

"I was quite happy that a lot of people have given us that support - you don't realise it until you get something like this," she said.

The cafe has been shut for a major refurbishment since January 20, which will create a new indoor seating area, a larger kitchen, and education room upstairs.

Outside the toilets are being revamped, the courtyard, windows and doors will be refurbished and new shutters will be installed.

The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March and Helen hopes it will be ready in time for a grand unveiling during Easter half-term.

"I'm looking forward to reopening the cafe. We will be able to do a lot more food as it's going to be sit-down catering now whereas before it was just outdoor food," she said.