Daventry colleagues take great steps to help people with cancer
Daventry colleagues laced up their trainers and took part in Cancer Research UK's Walk All Over Cancer challenge.
Nearly 20 employees from the Amazon team walked 10,000 steps a day and donated £500 to the charity.
Vivek Khanka, site leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “We’re pleased to support Cancer Research UK with this donation, a charity that carries out vital cancer research and offers great support to those affected by cancer.”
Julie Burr, who nominated Cancer Research UK and took part in the walk, said: “Cancer Research UK is a charity close to my heart and I am pleased that it has been chosen to receive this donation from Amazon. I hope it gives the volunteers a boost during what continues to be a challenging year.”
Gemma Kitching, relationship manager for Northamptonshire, Cancer Research UK, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Amazon chose to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK through the Walk all over Cancer challenge, and particular thanks to Julie for nominating the charity.”
Gemma added: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. However, we have only been able to achieve this thanks to the dedication and generosity of volunteers and supporters like Amazon without whom we would not be able to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses.”