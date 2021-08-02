Daventry colleagues say goodbye to their hair in memory of a much-loved motorcycling 'legend' who died from cancer

'We did it!' Alison and Jack with their new looks.

They braved the shave at the Foundry Cafe in honour of Long Buckby man Andy Wilson, who lost his battle with lung cancer aged 57.

The selfess two, who work at the town centre cafe, have raised hundreds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andy's sister, Cat, was one of the shavers from the Barber Shed in Daventry.

She said: "I felt honoured to do the shave for them. I have so much admiration, especially for a woman to do it.

"To Brave the Shave for my brother and all people past and present who have suffered because of it makes me feel so proud."

Cat, who worked at the Barber Shed until Saturday, said her brother was a big character with an even bigger heart.

"Andy was loved by everyone who knew him," she added.

Ladies get busy with the shave.

People can drop donations into the cafe or barbers or by visiting https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/alison-granfield