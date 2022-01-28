Daventry club with a big heart hands out of share of highest proceeds ever from annual festive fundraiser

Paul Blackwell, president of the Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry, presented a share of £20,545.77 to Scouts, Brownies, dance groups, Macmillan and other local organisations at a special presentation evening in the town.

The money was raised from Rotary's Santa trips enjoyed by thousands of families in Daventry.

It was their best total to date.

Treasurer Ian Robinson said: "This is the most we have ever raised and we would like to thank everybody who supported us."

Paul is pictured with representatives from the local groups and charities.

