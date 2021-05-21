Daventry children invited for fantastic fun-packed day at the country park
A fantastic fun-packed event perfect for children from tots to tweens is taking place at Daventry Country Park.
The park will be filled with bouncy castles and activity inflatables for the Funtopia events on June 12 and August 14, 11am to 5pm.
Visitors can enjoy unlimited play on the activities and inflatables throughout their stay.
Emma Cutts, events organiser at Pix N Mix Events, said: "We are a family run business who aim to put on events that help families and friends create lasting fun memories.
"Daventry kick starts our Funtopia tour and we are so happy to be holding our first one of the season here."
More information and tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/funtopia-at-daventry-tickets-146335516469