Daventry children invited for fantastic fun-packed day at the country park

The fun kicks off in Daventry.

The park will be filled with bouncy castles and activity inflatables for the Funtopia events on June 12 and August 14, 11am to 5pm.

Visitors can enjoy unlimited play on the activities and inflatables throughout their stay.

Emma Cutts, events organiser at Pix N Mix Events, said: "We are a family run business who aim to put on events that help families and friends create lasting fun memories.

Family fun at Daventry Country Park.

"Daventry kick starts our Funtopia tour and we are so happy to be holding our first one of the season here."