Daventry charity supported by Amazon team

A Daventry charity supporting people experiencing period poverty has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

A Bag for Flo provides non-medicinal menstrual packs for people facing period poverty across Daventry and surrounding areas. The charity also offers “bump-to-birth” bags, containing post-pregnancy essentials.

The donation from Amazon will go towards providing “bump-to-birth” bags.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

A made up bump-to-birth bag

“A Bag for Flo does important work in Daventry and across Northamptonshire, and we’re pleased to support them with this donation.”

Laura Cooper from A Bag for Flo added:

“We’re grateful for this donation from the team at Amazon in Daventry. Nearly one in five people who menstruate have struggled to buy menstrual products in the past year, so this donation will have a positive impact on many in our community.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

