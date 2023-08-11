News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Daventry Calling !!

TWS have been looking for a bigger unit for over a year until they secured one on Signal Park in Daventry, we where close to signing a contract in Warwickshire as there was nothing available in its hometown. It would have a been a great loss to the town.
By Samantha SullivanContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Total Weighing Solutions new home for sales, calibration, service and hire of weighing equipment Total Weighing Solutions new home for sales, calibration, service and hire of weighing equipment
Total Weighing Solutions new home for sales, calibration, service and hire of weighing equipment

Local Business Total Weighing Solutions owned by Tony Goodman has gone from strength to strength over the past year and they have outgrown their Industrial premises on the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry. They have now secured a much larger unit on the prestigious brand-new development Signal Park. This is the first development of this size and significance in Daventry for nearly 10 years. Its name embraces Daventry’s history with radio transmission. The phrase “Daventry Calling” was of course well known across the world with the BBC World Service. TWS also are installing new LED lights in an on-going effort to improve the company’s carbon footprint.They will be employing more engineers and have a great Apprenticeship programme all set to go in conjunction with the UK Weighing Federation encouraging the new generation into the metrology and the weighing industry.

Related topics:SolutionsDaventryWarwickshire