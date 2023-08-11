Local Business Total Weighing Solutions owned by Tony Goodman has gone from strength to strength over the past year and they have outgrown their Industrial premises on the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry. They have now secured a much larger unit on the prestigious brand-new development Signal Park. This is the first development of this size and significance in Daventry for nearly 10 years. Its name embraces Daventry’s history with radio transmission. The phrase “Daventry Calling” was of course well known across the world with the BBC World Service. TWS also are installing new LED lights in an on-going effort to improve the company’s carbon footprint.They will be employing more engineers and have a great Apprenticeship programme all set to go in conjunction with the UK Weighing Federation encouraging the new generation into the metrology and the weighing industry.