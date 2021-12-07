Daventry businesswoman gets shout-out on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show

Radio DJ Zoe Ball. Picture: Getty Images.

Radio favourite Zoe joked to presenter Richie Anderson about not being invited to switch on the Christmas lights in Daventry.

He then said he'd been contacted by town councillor Dawn Branigan, who owns First Light Photographic on the High Street.

Richie, who lives in the district, told Zoe and listeners: "She said that it's not policy to have someone switch on the lights in Daventry, but for future Christmases, they're going to consider changing the policy."

Dawn with her dogs showing off some of the Christmas presents available in her shop.

Dawn said she was 'bowled over' when she heard her business had been mentioned on the show on Monday morning.

She said: "One of my customers sent me a message around 7am and told me I'd been mentioned.