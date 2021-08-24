Daventry businessman encourages all walks of life to have a go at bowls

Donating equipment to the home.

He set up Bowls is Bowls with the aim of making the sport in all forms accessible to every community.

Having made a dramatic impact on the positive development of his local bowls club in Daventry, Mark decided that it was time to drive forward a major change programme that would smash paradigms about bowls.

Generally seen as a rather out dated and traditional sport for the older generation, Mark intends to create a dynamic and inspiring game that can be enjoyed by all, anywhere, and at the same time benefit from the mental, physical and social benefits bowls brings - to all ages

Mark, who lives in Daventry, said: “Bowls offers a new sport with excellent mental, physical and social benefits to everyone that gives it a go."

He has just made a donation of bowls equipment to a Rugby care home.

Every day residents at Westlands, which is operated by the Warwickshire-based charity WCS Care and provides long-term residential care and short-term respite care for people living with dementia, are invited to choose the things they want to do and supported to try new opportunities.

Bowls is a popular activity for residents across WCS Care's homes, and the latest donation gives their residents the opportunity to enjoy games more frequently in their own home.

Manager Clive Mackreth said: "Activities are an important part of our residents’ daily life and bowls not only encourages our residents to be active but the games also provide another opportunity for social engagement.”

“Bowls is a dynamic and inspiring game that can be enjoyed by all, anywhere and it is so important to me that residents at Westlands will now have the opportunity to play this great game whenever they want to as part of their daily activities.”