Daventry businessesman launches ambitious new forum to help business community overcome impact of coronavirus pandemic

John Tippett.

The inaugural meeting of the West Northamptonshire Business Forum, founded by John Tippett, will take place in Daventry on Tuesday, September 21.

He hopes it will help the business community overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and realise opportunities.

It will be run by a board made up of business people and other stakeholders from across the area, including from West Northamptonshire Council.

John said: “I have established this forum because I am passionate about the local area, I recognise the potential West Northamptonshire has and I want to play a part in enabling this area to thrive.

“By connecting employers together, sharing issues and collaborating, the local economy will benefit, employers benefit, the area benefits and local government will have a clear voice from the business community."

This new forum will unite voices to address business needs; connect employers; share information for business growth and champion the business community.

“It ticks so many boxes and I am extremely excited for the fantastic things this forum will achieve once the board is up and running," added John.

“I implore each and every local employer to attend and raise their voice.”

He said an important part of the organisation of the forum is to give local businesses a voice.

John added: "It will incorporate three seperate cluster meetings for Daventry, Northampton and Silverstone to discuss initiatives and issues in those relevant areas with businesses in their own cluster."

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, portfolio holder for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said the forum will help empower the business community.

She said: “We will do everything we can to ensure all businesses and residents thrive in West Northamptonshire.”