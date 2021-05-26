Daventry business 'hero' Natasha cooks up sweet treats to brighten lives of sick children

The charity was inspired by Jacob.

Natasha Winsor, who owns The Courtyard Cafe and Courtyard Cakes, wants to put a smile on people's faces with her mouth-watering creations.

She is supporting Cakes for Heroes, a charity set up by Joanne Howard, who experienced first hand the struggles faced by family when a child has a serious illness.

Joanne's son Jacob was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was only five years old.

Natasha runs her own business in Daventry.

Over a period of nearly five years, heroic Jacob battled his illness, enduring multiple rounds of chemotherapy and around 170 lumbar punctures. He has been living in remission for the last four years and the family are hopeful that he will be given the all clear at his final check-up next year. During her son’s five-year battle, Joanne quickly realised that it was the brief moments of normality that helped keep the family positive and united.

Natasha has joined a team of kind bakers to help struggling families in their time of need by making them a surprise cake.

She said: "We are very excited to be part of a brand new charity which has been set up to gift a cake to sick children for their birthday, during their treatment or just to give them a boost.

"Bakers from all over the country have come together to offer their time, expertise and services for this amazing cause. Some of the country's top cake artists, cake suppliers, Make-A-Wish foundation and other charities supporting poorly children are also involved."

Cakes put on a smile on children's faces.

Natasha is encouraging others to get behind the charity.

"We really want to get the word out there and treat as many children as we can in Northamptonshire," she added.

"It's great to be able to do our bit to help others."

