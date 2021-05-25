Daventry 'Batgirl' Glenique needs people to sponsor London Marathon run to help desperate children

Glenique has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

Glenique Frank is taking part in this year’s London Marathon in aid of the NSPCC and is asking people to support the children’s charity as it continues to be there for struggling children.

Aiming to raise £2,000 from the event, Glenique says our attention is needed now more than ever to ensure children are kept safe and well after the terrible events of Covid-19.

This is the personal trainer’s 15th consecutive year running in the marathon and her first year running for the NSPCC. Previously, Glenique has run dressed as Batman, but this year she will appear in her own customised Batwoman costume as she flies the flag for the transgender community at the same time.

Glenique is appealing for sponsors to help the NSPCC.

She said: “Community is at the heart of everything I do and children are the most important part of that. I’m doing this for them and the transgender community to show that when we all work together we can make something amazing happen.”

Glenique has run over 20 marathons and has competed in Sydney, Edinburgh and Paris and once ran two marathons in one day in South Africa – all while she was dressed as our favourite caped crusader.

“I really want to raise £2,000, even if 2000 people donated just £1 that would be enough to make a huge difference,” Glenique added.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Northamptonshire, said: “At the NSPCC we know that for many children the uncertainty and worry from the pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health and other children have felt trapped in unsafe homes feeling isolated from friends and family. Even with restrictions now lifting we know the impact of the pandemic isn’t over and that’s why it’s so amazing that Glenique is calling on her local community to support these children.”

The personal trainer has run many marathons.