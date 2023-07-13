Daventry-based ethical supplements company wins the King's Award for Enterprise
Viridian Nutrition received a royal seal of approval and recognition for their business.
King Charles III invited the Daventry-based company to Buckingham Palace to celebrate and receive the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.
The King's Awards are recognised as the most prestigious awards in the United Kingdom, with King Charles III continuing Queen Elizabeth's legacy.
Viridian’s sales director, Paul Bridgen, joined the recipients of this year’s prestigious awards at the event. He said:
“It was a real privilege to be invited on behalf of Viridian to the King’s Award for Enterprise winners’ reception at Buckingham Palace. The accolade has been a huge honour for the company to receive, and a fantastic acknowledgement of the great work done by our whole team and customers in developing our international trade over the past years.”
The family-run supplements company was founded in December 1999.
Viridian is a UK-based company that manufactures and sells ethical health supplements. The multi-award-winning range includes nutritional oils, supplements, and tinctures.
The company received the King's Award in the International Trade category for six years of consistent development in international sales.
The winners were announced in April and attended King Charles III's royal reception on Tuesday, June 27.
The Award programme, currently in its 57th year, allows successful businesses to use the prestigious King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.
“Charles was interested to hear about the company and find out about our key points of being effective, ethical and pure. [...] He certainly was a friendly person, with a good sense of humour and an inquisitive mind,” said Paul.
Viridian has always supported High Street retailers, providing them with the knowledge needed to improve the communities. The global company is dedicated to the education and success of health retailers.
Viridian founder, Cheryl Thallon, said: “It’s a great honour to accept this regal award acknowledging not only the success of our team and customers but also our ethical commitment to spreading health and happiness across the globe. King Charles has long championed organics and complementary medicine and we applaud his continued work in these and other fields.”