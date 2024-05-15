Daventry author is releasing an ‘interesting, captivating, and thoughtful’ children’s book about climate change
‘Thor the Walrus, A Story You Will Never Thaw-get’ is Valerie Anne McGurk’s debut book, which is set to be released next Friday (May 24).
The author, from Daventry, tells the tale of Thor – a walrus on a journey to raise awareness and protect his homeland from climate change.
The story is based on a wandering walrus nicknamed Thor, who became a national sensation after visiting England last year around mid-December.
The mammal – forced to leave his home to look for food due to climate change – spent several months delighting crowds in multiple countries, such as the Netherlands, France, and Iceland.
Valerie said: “It's quite exciting.
“He really captured my imagination, and I thought well, if he can capture my imagination, he could capture children's imagination as well.”
Valerie, 61, discovered a love of storytelling when she began making up stories for her two sons years ago. She previously worked as a nurse for approximately 44 years at Northampton General Hospital, specialising in paediatrics.
She said: “I've always loved reading. I've always loved telling stories.
“I understand how important it is to be reading, especially for children, to develop their communication, inquisitiveness, and excitement, and to give them other things to think about. So it really started from there.”
For the avid reader Valerie, the process of drafting the book to having it accepted and published took a year.
“I'd like to think it is interesting, captivating, and thoughtful.
“My mother-in-law always used to say the animals were here first,” she said.
Valerie hopes people of all ages will share her joy at reading about Thor’s travels.
“I've dedicated the book to my husband Garry and both our sons, Simon and Oliver, for their patience, support, and encouragement.
“They've inspired me to do it,” said Valerie.
The book for children aged six to eight is set to be published by Austin Macauley Publishers next week. The 40-page paperback book priced at £7.99, together with the ebook available for £3.99, can be purchased at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Waterstones.
Valerie intends to organise a few local gatherings soon to introduce her book and talk about it with parents and residents.