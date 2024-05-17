Daventry author is releasing an ‘interesting, captivating, and thoughtful’ children’s book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Daventry author is releasing a brand new children’s book this month, and she says it is “interesting, captivating, and thoughtful.”

‘Thor the Walrus, A Story You Will Never Thaw-get’ is Valerie Ann McGurk’s debut book, which is set to be released next Friday (May 24).

The author, from Daventry, tells the tale of Thor – a walrus on an “exciting” journey to raise awareness and protect his homeland from climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story is based on a wandering walrus nicknamed Thor, who became a national sensation after visiting England two years ago around mid-December.

Valerie Anne McGurk, the author behind ‘Thor the Walrus, A Story You Will Never Thaw-get’, pictured.

The mammal – forced to leave his home to look for food due to climate change – spent several months delighting crowds in multiple countries, such as the Netherlands, France, and Iceland.

Valerie said: “It's quite exciting.

“He really captured my imagination, and I thought well, if he can capture my imagination, he could capture children's imagination as well.”

Valerie, 61, discovered a love of storytelling when she began making up stories for her two sons years ago. She worked as a nurse for approximately 44 years at Northampton General Hospital, specialising in paediatrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I've always loved reading. I've always loved telling stories.

“I understand how important it is to be reading, especially for children, to develop their communication, inquisitiveness, and excitement, and to give them other things to think about. So it really started from there.”

For the avid reader Valerie, the process of drafting the book to having it accepted and published took a year.

“I'd like to think it is interesting, captivating, and thoughtful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mother-in-law always used to say the animals were here first,” she said.

Valerie hopes people of all ages will share her joy at reading about Thor’s travels.

“I've dedicated the book to my husband Garry and both our sons, Simon and Oliver, for their patience, support, and encouragement.

“They've inspired me to do it,” said Valerie.

The book for children aged six to eight is set to be published by Austin Macauley Publishers next week. The 40-page paperback book priced at £7.99, together with the ebook available for £3.99, can be purchased at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Waterstones.