Daring Daventry woman will fall thousands of feet from sky in honour of partner who has leukaemia

Ashley pulls a cheeky face for Sian, who filled their home with flowers now he's allowed them.

Ashley Malin, 24, thought he'd contracted coronavirus when he started suffering from intense nosebleeds.

He ended up in A&E and three days later, he was told the devastating news he had acute myeloid leukaemia.

His fiancee, Sian Ball, 25, is now doing a skydive next month with Ashley's mother Mimi to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Fighting together - Ashley and Sian.

Together they have raised more than £1,000 for the charity since the diagnosis in March.

"We wanted to do something worthwhile to give something back to those who have helped us so much," said Sian.

"Our world crashed the day we found out, but we are going to fight it all the way."

Ashley has been in and out of hospital since his diagnosis, but he is now back home in Daventry with Sian by his side.

Sian said: "He's doing really well but it's so hard seeing the person you love going through this."