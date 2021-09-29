Dangerous aeroplane fault stops Daventry Mayor's charity skydive at 11th hour

Mark and Karen.

She was all geared up with her brave team of fundraisers to take part in a skydive for for Muscular Dystrophy.

Cllr Tweedale told The Gusher: "Councillor Matt Churchley took part in the first jump and there were a couple after that until the plane's transponder stopped working. Air traffic control would not allow the plane to go any higher than 6,000ft as it was simply too dangerous.

"My husband Mark and Kate Campbell grabbed the bull by the horns and did the 6,000ft jump and the remainder of us are all booked in to hopefully jump the 13,000ft on October 15."

Cllr Matt Churchley

She thanked all her supporters who have helped her raise nearly £4,500 so far.

"Despite the disappointment of everyone not being able to jump, all in all it was a really good morning and we cant wait to do it," added Cllr Tweedale.

Karen is holding a & on Friday to raise money for the charity, who bring individuals, families and professionals together to fight muscle-wasting conditions.

It takes place at 7pm at Daventry Town Football Club and tickets are £5. Tickets are available from Daventry Town Council Offices; 3 New Street, Daventry, or contact: [email protected], telephone 01327 301246.

Karen's angels.