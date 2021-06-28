Crowds flock to see head-turning classic cars in Watford at weekend

It was far from a quiet Sabbath as cars of all shapes, sizes, colours and ages roared into action for the Watford Village Classics event.

Motorists and classic car lovers travelled from afar to get a glimpse of the motors on show.

Cars included a stunning 90 year Alvis, old Porsches, a various selection of Jaguars, Ford Anglia, Ferrari, Bristol, Morris Oxford, Morris Mino, Triumph Sunbeam and VWs.

Noah Pratt, 13, enjoys the show.

The event also featured a large and varied range of entertainment and craft stalls and rides on and old bus.

Paul Ingram, who has never been to the show before, said: "We had a great time with the family.

"There were some beautiful cars on show and the weather has been kind."

Visitors also enjoyed local craft, gift, food and drink stalls, licensed bar and afternoon teas.

Beautiful cars on show in Watford.