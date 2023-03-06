Crick shoppers see double for fond goodbye of much-loved Co-op worker Lorna

Lorna Magee with her double.

Visitors to Crick Co-op were seeing double when they popped into the shop on Friday.

Friends and colleagues of store worker Lorna Magee surprised her with a cardboard cut out of herself as part of her leaving gifts.

She spent 13 years working in the village shop and was a big hit with customers who took to social media to share happy memories and comments about her.

Lorna said she enjoyed her time working at the Co-op.

She said: “We are moving to Worcestershire and I hope I will come across as many lovely customers as I have in Crick."

Chloe Smith was responsible for the cardboard cut out idea.

She said: “We wanted to say goodbye and good luck to our lovely Lorna.