Crick shoppers see double for fond goodbye of much-loved Co-op worker Lorna

Shoppers greeted by two Lornas at the counter

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:14pm
Lorna Magee with her double.
Visitors to Crick Co-op were seeing double when they popped into the shop on Friday.

Friends and colleagues of store worker Lorna Magee surprised her with a cardboard cut out of herself as part of her leaving gifts.

She spent 13 years working in the village shop and was a big hit with customers who took to social media to share happy memories and comments about her.

Lorna said she enjoyed her time working at the Co-op.

She said: “We are moving to Worcestershire and I hope I will come across as many lovely customers as I have in Crick."

Chloe Smith was responsible for the cardboard cut out idea.

She said: “We wanted to say goodbye and good luck to our lovely Lorna.

"Ater 13 years with her, why get a boring card when we could give a whole cut out?”

