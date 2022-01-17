Crick Boat Show is back for 2022 and promises to be a fun-filled weekend for all the family

Fun for all the family at Crick Boat Show.

Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors.

The event, which takes place at Crick Marina, will be held across the Bank Holiday Weekend celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (June 3-5), with an extra Trade & Preview Day on Thursday, June 2.

Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's show, saving up to 15 per cent on the entry price.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2022 Crick Boat Show, back to full strength after the difficult last two years for live events – with some brand new features to be announced shortly! Crick Boat Show is firmly established as the top destination for waterways enthusiasts looking to buy a new boat, upgrade or improve their existing boat, for newcomers wanting to get afloat for the first time and for those seeking a day out by the water.

“Now in its 23rd year, the Show hosts the largest display of new inland boats, both narrowboats and wide beams, and for three days it becomes Britain’s largest chandlery when almost 300 exhibitors bring together the complete range of equipment and materials for inland boating.

“Our extra ‘Trade & Preview Day’ on Thursday 2 June offers a maximum of 1,000 pre-booked visitors the opportunity to talk in-depth with companies offering equipment and services for inland boating and to see the boats before everyone else.”

For Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday June 5, adult tickets are £18 on the gate, £15.30 in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free on Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June. Three-day adult tickets are £40 on the gate, £34 in advance.

Tickets for the Trade & Preview Day on Thursday, June 2, are only available in advance (from February 2022) and are £25 each.

All advance tickets will be sent out in May. Advance tickets can be ordered online or by phone until 12 noon.

Camping pitch prices start at £45 for one night for a 6m x 6m pitch for a tent and car. Mooring costs start at £1.50 per foot.