Creative students celebrate NHS 'heroes' with outstanding artwork at Welton school
Creative students at a Daventry school celebrated NHS workers with an eye-catching display.
Pupils at Welton CE Academy used their artistic talents for last week's NHS Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day
They were joined by Women’s Institute and Age Concern, who wanted to say ‘thank you’ to their community for working together throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
The colourful artwork was displayed at the front of the school.
The National Health Services (NHS) in the UK was launched on July 5, 1948, providing free healthcare to all. Since early 2020 it has been put to one of its toughest tests throughout its 73-year history.
Health and social care and other frontline services have worked relentlessly to help tackle the pandemic.