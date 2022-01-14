Covid challenges and a few broken eggs not enough to stop Rotary's Santa trips in Daventry hitting biggest target ever

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale with Santa and the team of volunteers.

The club and its team of dedicated volunteers helped raise £20,545.77.

Treasurer Ian Robinson said: "What an amazing Christmas Santa had in Daventry.

"We raised a whopping £20,545.77 even with all the challenges faced this year with Covid, a few eggs, and the weather.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is the most we have ever raised and we would like to thank everybody who supported us."

All the money stays local, and more than £10,000 is already allocated for all the charities which helped collect this year.

"There is a huge amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this event happen every December," added Ian.

"If anyone would like to know more about joining the team please get it touch with us."

Rotary Club of Daentre would like to say thank you to:

- Cummins for all its help in refurbishing the sleighs http://www.cummins.com/company/overview- Browns for its loan of a tractor https://http://georgebrowns.co.uk/branch/daventry/- Whitehall's for its assistance with the new trailer https://www.facebook.com/whitehalltrailers/- Anytime Fitness for the use its changing facilities https://www.anytimefitness.co.uk/.../daventry-east.../- HSBC staff for their patience in the daily bankings of many pounds of coins