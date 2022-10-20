The largest of the lettings has seen print services company, Rapido Print Solutions, agree a five-year lease on a 3,385 sq ft retail unit at 35 High Street, Daventry.

The deal commits the company’s future to the town, where it has been based for almost 20 years.

Local start-up business Smokey Joes Vapes Co is expanding from its Rugby base into a new 556 sq ft premises at 15 Market Square and has also agreed a five-year lease.

Rapido Print Solutions is now open in Daventry High Street

Property consultancy FHP has secured both lettings on behalf of local landlord and established family business, BW Male & Sons.

The firm says that it is receiving “strong interest” in several other vacant retail properties in Daventry and believes that the spate of recent lettings demonstrates demand is still high for good quality town centre retail and leisure accommodation.

Ben Clinton of FHP said: “The town centre market was strong pre-pandemic and is certainly showing real signs of recovery now. BW Male & Sons is passionate about attracting occupiers to complement the existing offering and we’re seeing a real diversity in the types of businesses that are interested in coming to the town.

“Typically, our high streets have been dominated by takeaways and supermarket chains, but there are operators such as health clinics, yoga studios and veterinary surgeries appearing in the market too. We are marketing several properties in Daventry on behalf of the landlord, including two former high street banks, which combined would make a great restaurant space next to the new cinema.”

