Plans in pipeline to build solar farm between villages near Northampton – nearly 10,000 homes could benefit

A national energy provider is planning to build a solar farm between two Northamptonshire villages which could supply nearly 10,000 homes with clean electricity.

EDF Renewables is discussing plans to install a 49.9 MW solar farm in Glassthorpe – between the villages of Flore and Upper Heyford – which will reportedly be capable of generating enough low carbon electricity for the domestic needs of 9,562 households annually.

A number of ecological and feasibility surveys have been carried out, according to EDF, and the company is now consulting with local people about the proposal ahead of submitting a planning application later this year.

EDF Renewables’ head of development Stephen Walls said: “This is an excellent site for a solar farm, as it’s suitably sunny, with an agreed grid connection, and the area is well screened.

"EDF Renewables is an experienced developer and we are firmly committed to solar as a technology which will help us accelerate a net zero future where clean energy powers our lives.

"If we secure planning permission, investments like these will also contribute to the UK’s green economic recovery from Covid – 19. We look forward to hearing the views of local people.”

An EDF spokesperson added: "Amongst growing concern about climate change, the 49.9 MW project at Glassthorpe could contribute to saving around 21,598 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Solar energy

"The project will also deliver significant additional local benefits, including a community fund of £10,000 paid annually for the 35-year lifetime of the project."

One tonne of carbon dioxide is the equivalent of driving 3,728 miles in a diesel car.

So just under 22 tonnes of carbon would be the equivalent of driving around the Earth's equator in a diesel car three times - that's 82,000 miles.

Residents near to the site are being contacted by post and members of the public are encouraged to visit EDF Renewables’ Glassthorpe website for further information, to register for live online events and to provide feedback.

The public consultation closes on July 5.

What is low carbon energy?

An EDF spokesperson said: "Low carbon simply means less carbon dioxide (CO2).

"Carbon dioxide is a key greenhouse gas that drives global climate change. It is released through lots of different types of activities, such as; deforestation, burning fossil fuels and volcanic eruptions.

"Therefore by lowering the amount of CO2 we produce, we are being kinder to our planet.