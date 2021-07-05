Here's where Northamptonshire drivers can save money as petrol prices hit eight-year high

Petrol prices are at an eight-year high after another month of increases — but here's how you can save hundreds on filling up just by going an extra mile or so.

Research by this newspaper revealed a whopping 16 pence difference between the cheapest and most expensive unleaded in Northamptonshire — and that's not taking into account motorway services!

Even in the same town, drivers could save themselves up to 12p a litre which works out nearly £7 every time you fill up.

Drivers in Northamptonshire are facing rocketing petrol bills as pump prices hit an eight-year high

According to fuel price comparison site, petrolprices.com, the cheapest unleaded in Kettering is Asda's 123.7p per litre.

About a mile-and-a-half away, at a BP garage on the A14, it will cost you 135.9p per litre.

The story is similar in Northamptonshire's other main towns, although prices are dearer the further south you go.

Corby's cheapest unleaded is also 123.7p at Tesco compared to the most expensive 130.9p on Uppingham Road.

Pump prices fell during the pandemic but are now climbing again in 2021, according to RAC Fuel Watch

In Wellingborough, it's 127.9p at Sainsbury compared to 133.9p at Finedon Road.

But Northampton's drivers are short-changed compared to those with the cheapest unleaded available costing 130.9p at Morrisons compared to the most expensive 134.9p at at Texaco fuel stop in Kingsthorpe.

Unleaded is around 133.9p per litre pretty much everywhere in Daventry but while Towcester pays 139.9p in town but 134.9 down the A5 at Paulerspury.

Data from RAC Fuel Watch reveals the average cost of a litre of unleaded is 132p — 18p more expensive than at the start of November 2020 and the highest since October 2013.

June's rises alone added £1.50 to a tank of unleaded, with the cost jumping to £72.70.

RAC fuel spokesman, Simon Williams said: “June proved to be a shocking month for drivers with not just the eighth straight monthly rise at the pumps, but a return to 132p a litre petrol –something we haven’t seen since October 2013.

“And if an 18p a litre hike in cost over eight months isn’t bad enough it’s hard to see the increases coming to an end as the price of oil seems to be going up and up, with $6 being added to a barrel in June alone.

“Compared to a year ago, oil is now $35 more expensive. What’s even more worrying is that some analysts are predicting an oil deficit by the end of the year, which could mean further relentless price rises in the coming months.

“If oil and, in turn, fuel prices continue to go up, the UK’s staycation summer could end up being very expensive for millions of people.