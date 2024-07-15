Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Britain's annual survey reveals the most visited free attractions in England

The list includes iconic sites like the British Museum, Natural History Museum, Tate Modern, and Brighton Pier

All featured attractions are easily accessible via public transport, ensuring a seamless visit for everyone.

Many museums provide engaging exhibits, workshops and events, catering to visitors of all ages and interests

As the summer holidays approach, families across the UK are on the lookout for budget-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained.

Fortunately, the latest annual survey by Visit Britain has revealed a treasure trove of free visitor attractions that are not only affordable but also immensely popular.

The comprehensive survey explores trends in visitor numbers, entrance fees, employment, sustainability, accessibility by public transport, funding, and marketing communication.

Here, we delve into some of the most visited free attractions across the UK, the perfect guide to enjoying a cost-effective summer holiday.

The British Museum, London

Topping the list is the British Museum, one of the world’s most renowned institutions. With over six million visitors annually, it is a haven for history enthusiasts and curious minds alike.

The museum boasts an extensive collection of art and artefacts from all over the world, spanning over two million years of history. Highlights include the Rosetta Stone, the Elgin Marbles and the Egyptian mummies.

The museum’s central location in London makes it easily accessible by public transport, ensuring a seamless visit for all.

Natural History Museum, London

The Natural History Museum is a favourite among families, with its fascinating exhibits on natural history, including dinosaurs, gemstones and interactive displays.

Drawing over four million visitors annually, the museum offers an engaging and educational experience for all ages.

Its iconic building in South Kensington, easily accessible via the London Underground, adds to the charm of this must-visit attraction.

Tate Modern, London

For contemporary art lovers, Tate Modern is an essential destination. Located in the former Bankside Power Station, the museum’s unique architecture is as impressive as its collection.

With works by Picasso, Warhol and Hockney, Tate Modern attracts around six million visitors each year.

Its prime location on the South Bank of the River Thames, coupled with free entry, makes it a cultural hotspot.

Brighton Pier

Brighton Pier, officially known as Brighton Palace Pier, is a quintessential British seaside experience and a top attraction for visitors to the UK.

Ranked fourth on Visit Britain’s list of the most visited free attractions, the pier attracts millions of visitors each year with its vibrant atmosphere, stunning coastal views and plethora of entertainment options.

National Gallery, London

Another gem in the heart of London is the National Gallery, attracting more than five million visitors each year.

Home to a vast collection of Western European paintings from the 13th to the 19th centuries, the gallery features masterpieces by Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Leonardo da Vinci.

The gallery’s strategic location in Trafalgar Square and its free entry policy make it a top choice for both tourists and locals.

Victoria and Albert Museum, London

The Victoria and Albert Museum, or V&A, is a treasure trove of decorative arts and design. With a collection spanning over 5,000 years, the museum attracts more than three million visitors annually.

From fashion and textiles to sculpture and ceramics, the V&A offers an immersive cultural experience. Located in South Kensington, the museum is easily accessible by the London Underground.

Science Museum, London

The Science Museum in London is a paradise for science enthusiasts, featuring interactive exhibits, iconic inventions and cutting-edge technology displays.

Attracting over three million visitors each year, the museum offers a hands-on learning experience that’s both fun and educational.

Situated in South Kensington, the museum is well-served by public transport, making it an ideal destination for families.

Somerset House, London

Ranking eighth on Visit Britain’s list of the most visited free attractions, Somerset House is a vibrant cultural hub located in the heart of London.

The iconic neoclassical building, set on the banks of the River Thames, attracts millions of visitors each year with its diverse array of art exhibitions, cultural events and historical significance.

Royal Museums Greenwich, London

Ranked ninth on Visit Britain’s list of the most visited free attractions, Royal Museums Greenwich is a collective of some of London’s most iconic institutions, dedicated to maritime history, exploration and astronomy.

Located in the historic Greenwich area, these museums attract millions of visitors each year, offering a rich tapestry of experiences that celebrate the UK’s seafaring heritage and astronomical advancements.

For the full list of top free attractions in England, head to Visit Britain’s website

