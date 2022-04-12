Easter means time with family, religious services for some, and plenty of chocolate.

It also means time off for lots of us and, while bank holidays are great, it means some services we rely on get a break.

So, when will the big supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester be open over Easter?

Smaller versions of the big brands can open on Sunday but times will vary shop-to-shop so check their websites for times at Tesco Express, Morrisons Daily, Sainsbury’s Local and the Co-op.

1. Tesco, Mereway Good Friday: 6am - 10pm Easter Sunday: Closed Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. Tesco, Weston Favell Good Friday: 6am - 10pm Easter Sunday: Closed Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Asda, Harborough Road Good Friday: 7am - 11pm Easter Sunday: Closed Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Asda, London Road Good Friay: 7am - 11pm Easter Sunday: Closed East Monday: 7am - 8pm Photo: JPI Photo Sales