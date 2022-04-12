Large supermarkets are shut on Easter Sunday but bank holiday times vary

Easter 2022 Northampton supermarket opening times: When Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Morrisons are open this weekend

Times vary from shop-to-shop on Friday and Monday but all big stores will be shut on Sunday

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:53 am

Easter means time with family, religious services for some, and plenty of chocolate.

It also means time off for lots of us and, while bank holidays are great, it means some services we rely on get a break.

So, when will the big supermarkets in Northampton, Daventry and Towcester be open over Easter?

Smaller versions of the big brands can open on Sunday but times will vary shop-to-shop so check their websites for times at Tesco Express, Morrisons Daily, Sainsbury’s Local and the Co-op.

1. Tesco, Mereway

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm Easter Sunday: Closed Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Photo: JPI

2. Tesco, Weston Favell

Good Friday: 6am - 10pm Easter Sunday: Closed Easter Monday: 8am - 6pm

Photo: JPI

3. Asda, Harborough Road

Good Friday: 7am - 11pm Easter Sunday: Closed Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Photo: JPI

4. Asda, London Road

Good Friay: 7am - 11pm Easter Sunday: Closed East Monday: 7am - 8pm

Photo: JPI

