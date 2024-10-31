UK high streets are increasingly welcoming dogs 🐶

UK high streets are increasingly welcoming dogs, with 35 major stores now dog-friendly

Brands like The Range, Wilko, John Lewis, IKEA, Apple, and Lush allow dogs in many locations

Well-behaved dogs on leads are typically welcome, but owners should confirm each store's policy

Busy stores may overwhelm some dogs, so ensure your pet is comfortable in crowds

Certain stores allow dogs only if they’re carried, so it’s wise to check guidelines before visiting

As dog ownership continues to grow in the UK, so does the desire to include our furry friends in more of our daily activities - shopping included!

Thankfully, gone are the days when shopping with a pet was a rare luxury, and today, many high-street and boutique stores across the UK welcome dogs with open arms.

From big-name brands to charming independent shops, more retailers than ever are recognising the joy of allowing well-behaved dogs to accompany their owners, creating a more inclusive, enjoyable shopping experience for everyone.

Healthy pet food company Burns Pet Nutrition is applauding both large chains and smaller shops for creating a more dog-inclusive environment across the nation.

The Range and Wilko are the latest brands to open their doors to dogs, joining popular names like John Lewis, IKEA, Apple Stores, and Lush.

Pet Nutritionist and Veterinary Advisor at Burns Pet Nutrition, Emily Boardman says: “It’s amazing that we’re seeing more and more big brand stores open their doors to dogs.

“This is a clear sign of how the British public is becoming more open to having their four-legged friends by their side, rather than being left at home.”

A woman and her pet dog stand outside a FatFace store in Winchester (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | Getty Images

Which high-street shops are dog friendly?

In general, well-behaved dogs kept on leads are welcome in the following stores. Be also aware that most retailers kindly ask owners to clean up after their furry friends if needed.

Before taking your dog to any of these stores, Burns recommends you always check the policy for each brand and local store for the most updated information.

She adds: “Pet owners should be mindful that if they plan to take their dog shopping, busy department stores can often be quite over-whelming for them.

“It’s always best to make sure your dog is used to busy public spaces that aren’t just a local park before exposing them to a bustling shop.”

Apple Store

Burberry

DFS/Sofology

Dobbies

Fatface

Fenwick

Flying Tiger

Hobbycraft

Jo Malone

John Lewis

Joules

Liberty

Lush

Mint Velvet

Molton Brown

Mountain Warehouse

Oliver Bonas

Pandora

Selfridges (allows dogs as long as they are either held in a bag or carried, at all times)

Supermarket of Dreams

The Range

White Stuff

Wilko

Wren Kitchens

The following brands allow dogs in on a store-by-store basis:

CEX - Pets are welcome in select stores, and there’s a handy list they’ve created themselves for dog friendly CEX locations

Currys

H&M - Dogs are welcome in H&M stores as long as they are well-behaved and on a lead. However, depending on the location and management team there may be additional rules, so it’s recommended you check with the specific store management before your visit

Halfords

Homesense (carried dogs only)

ScrewFix

Superdrug (carried dogs only)

TX Maxx (carried dogs only)

Waterstones

Wickes

Zara

Are you excited to take your dog shopping, or have you already visited some of these dog-friendly stores? Share your favourite dog-friendly shops and tips for shopping with pets in the comments section.