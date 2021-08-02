Daventry columnist Kirsty highlights pros and cons of developing new technologies

Kirsty Beeson.

We have moved forward and are venturing into life without limits and restrictions. As we come out the other side of those challenging times, squinting and shuffling into scenarios that we took for granted before, we are evolved.

Our expectations are different. Many offices have become centralised hubs for employees now working from home and shops have adapted to be on-line pick-up points. Also all kinds of food and drinks venues are signed up to services that will bring their delicious goods to us at the tap of a button.

Life is changed somewhat.

What about people who do not have the latest technology?

On the whole life has become very much technology and app based which works fine for my family on the most part. As I go through my day I have taken note of how to adapt my needs. I need to park so I download the app, I need some uniform for school so I order on-line, the husband needs to work so we set up an office area and we want to go out for the weekend so we have gotten used to booking a slot. We live very much on-line.

However, with this in mind I worry about people who do not have access to computers and phones. How are you guys doing? What happens when you want some shopping? A new outfit? To visit a national treasure? Or just to sit and have a coffee or a take-away?

I have noticed that there has been a cost to real people, person to person activities and a cost that pains and bothers me quite a lot; a lack in customer service.

Customer service has suffered and being a real person is not a nice experience any more. Never did I imagine that as a REAL customer stood in front of staff I would be fighting to place an order against virtual customers, that I would be ignored and left waiting in favour of people that cannot be seen or that the fundamentals of ‘serving’ someone have gone by the wayside. Recently I have been in queues for fast food and to sit in for coffees in a few places and noticed that on-line orders and delivery serviced orders have taken priority and that general serving of customers has gone downhill. I do however wish to state that it appears NOT to be the staff at fault but the system implemented by the business.

It works like this. I am second in a queue and waiting to order. Two, three, four orders will pour in and be placed within the queue between myself and the person at the front. So even though I can see the counter AND the staff no one is serving me, no one talks to me because they are now so busy and I move farther and farther down the queue without actually moving. It is extremely frustrating and on occasion has made me late for my next appointment.

I am all for this new way of business acumen. It makes good sense to take your wares to the people; it brings in more money, creates more jobs for drivers and staff and of course ultimately builds our local businesses back up but please I implore you, think about your real people, those who cannot order in advance, the generation who do not rely on their phones, the people who haven’t got accounts with everyone yet and the person who takes the time to attend your premises. They are also valid and loyal customers.

Rethink your business strategy and ensure that ALL customers are treated equally in your set-up....Not just left standing around wondering what is going on and being ignored.