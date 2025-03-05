This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s scale back discounts, supermarket price wars are shifting 🔥

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi remains the UK’s cheapest supermarket, with a basket of 100 essentials costing £182.64

Loyalty schemes don’t match Aldi’s prices, with Tesco Clubcard and Sainsbury’s Nectar still costing shoppers significantly more

Tesco and Sainsbury’s are scaling back their “Aldi Price Match” campaigns, removing hundreds of products from the scheme

Asda has scrapped its price match initiative, instead focusing on its Rollback price campaign

Experts say supermarkets are struggling to compete with Aldi’s low prices while maintaining profit margins

Consumer group Which? has named the UK's cheapest supermarket for essential shopping in February.

A basket of 100 essential items at Aldi cost £182.64 - beating all other major supermarkets, including Tesco (£212.54), Sainsbury’s (£225.20), and Waitrose (£245.79).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even loyalty card discounts from Tesco Clubcard, Sainsbury’s Nectar, and Lidl Plus couldn’t match Aldi’s prices.

Aldi shoppers saved £22.67 compared to Tesco Clubcard prices and £30.82 compared to Sainsbury’s Nectar prices - offering significant savings week after week.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The news follows announcements that Tesco and Sainsbury’s are scaling back their “Aldi Price Match” campaigns, raising questions about their long-term commitment to competitive pricing.

Sainsbury’s is removing over 100 products from the scheme, including staples like granulated sugar and value bread, while Tesco has cut around 150 items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda scrapped its own initiative in January, shifting its focus to the return of the Rollback price campaign.

Industry experts have said these changes reflect the challenge of consistently competing with Aldi’s low prices while maintaining profit margins.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: "While other supermarkets are finding it challenging to maintain their price match promises, Aldi remains dedicated to providing the lowest possible prices without compromising on quality.

“Our commitment to value is unwavering, and we believe that shoppers deserve consistent savings, not fleeting promotions or complex loyalty schemes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do the supermarkets compare?

Here’s how much a basket of 100 essential items cost at the UK’s major supermarkets in February 2025.

Retailer Average price for 100 items Aldi £182.64 Lidl (with Lidl Plus) £184.51 Lidl (without Lidl Plus) £184.94 Asda £201.85 Tesco (with Clubcard) £205.31 Tesco (without Clubcard) £212.54 Morrisons (with More) £212.98 Sainsbury’s (with Nectar) £213.46 Morrisons (without More) £215.40 Sainsbury's (without Nectar) £225.20 Ocado £230.90 Waitrose £245.79

What’s interesting is the limited savings that supermarket loyalty and reward schemes off. For instance, shoppers using Morrisons’ More card only saw savings of £2.42 across 100 items - an average of just 0.02p per item.

Tesco’s Clubcard - arguably the most popular such scheme - fared slightly better, with savings of £7.23 across a basket of essentials - 0.07p per item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sainsbury’s Nectar card was the best performing reward scheme in February, giving shoppers savings of £11.74. A whopping 0.12p per item!

Do you stick to one supermarket for your weekly shop, or do you hunt for the best deals? Have you noticed price changes or reductions in price-match schemes at your local store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.