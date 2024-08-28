Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The supermarket is handing out £100 vouchers to help with school expenses 🎒

Aldi has launched a Back-to-School Fund, offering £100 vouchers to parents

The initiative aims to help families struggling with the costs of essentials at the start of the school year

Nearly three-quarters of parents are concerned about affording back-to-school expenses

Aldi is also donating £20,000 to charities supporting children via Neighbourly

Parents can apply for the vouchers by emailing [email protected]

A major supermarket is giving away hundreds of pounds as part of a Back-to-School Fund.

Aldi is offering £100 vouchers to parents throughout September, to assist families struggling to cover costs at the start of the school year.

The retailer’s newly introduced fund comes as it was revealed that nearly three-quarters (73%) of parents have expressed concern about affording everyday essentials following the back-to-school rush.

Aldi is also donating £20,000 to charities focused on supporting children, including schools and nurseries, through their community giving platform, Neighbourly. This donation aims to provide essential items to families most in need.

The initiative follows the supermarket’s own research, which found that parents spend just over £100 per child during the back-to-school season on items such as new shoes, pencil cases and lunchboxes.

And the expenses don’t end there - the research indicated that parents also spend an average of £23 per week on packed lunches and £90 on after-school clubs or extracurricular activities throughout the school year.

But how can you apply for the £100 vouchers, and who is eligible to receive them? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How do I apply for £100 vouchers from Aldi?

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know the back-to-school period can be a real pinch point for family finances, especially after having to contend with keeping the kids entertained during the summer school holidays.

“We’re committed to doing whatever we can to support parents in making their money go further and that’s why we’re giving parents an extra helping hand via our Back-to-School Fund this September.

“We’re giving our customers the chance to apply for vouchers to help parents cover the cost of packed lunches and other essentials they’ll need to stock up on throughout the school year.”

Parents interested in applying for Aldi’s Back-to-School Fund should send an email to [email protected] by Monday 30 September 30 2024.

Each week throughout the month, 100 recipients will be selected at random to receive a £100 voucher.

Winner will receive their vouchers via email on or before 21 October 2024. The vouchers can be used at any participating Aldi store in the UK.

For full terms and conditions, visit the Aldi Press Centre.

